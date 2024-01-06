Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.86

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.86 and traded as high as $56.30. Haynes International shares last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 45,970 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

