Head-To-Head Analysis: Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) versus Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and Adstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -28.08% -125.81% -24.65% Adstar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $168.81 million 1.41 -$68.50 million ($0.36) -4.67 Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kaltura and Adstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kaltura.

Volatility & Risk

Kaltura has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adstar has a beta of -26.16, suggesting that its share price is 2,716% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaltura and Adstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 2 0 2 0 2.00 Adstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kaltura presently has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 82.29%.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

