Head to Head Analysis: Coursera (NYSE:COUR) vs. Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Gen Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Coursera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gen Digital and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gen Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Coursera 0 3 8 0 2.73

Volatility & Risk

Coursera has a consensus price target of $20.45, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Coursera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Gen Digital.

Gen Digital has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gen Digital and Coursera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gen Digital $3.34 billion 4.30 $1.35 billion $2.19 10.23 Coursera $523.76 million 5.48 -$175.36 million ($0.99) -18.99

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera. Coursera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gen Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gen Digital and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gen Digital 37.54% 52.46% 6.81% Coursera -24.28% -21.18% -14.79%

Summary

Gen Digital beats Coursera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gen Digital



Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Coursera



Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

