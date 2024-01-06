Head to Head Review: GlucoTrack (GCTK) and Its Rivals

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GlucoTrack to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlucoTrack’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -164.28% -120.25% GlucoTrack Competitors -743.21% -383.55% -29.86%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A -$4.43 million -0.67 GlucoTrack Competitors $1.20 billion $58.13 million -9.21

This table compares GlucoTrack and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GlucoTrack’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GlucoTrack and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A GlucoTrack Competitors 1434 4040 8118 210 2.51

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 33.83%. Given GlucoTrack’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlucoTrack has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

GlucoTrack peers beat GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

GlucoTrack Company Profile

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

