Head to Head Review: Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) & Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Getinge AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,576.32% -105.41% -80.04% Getinge AB (publ) 7.41% 8.15% 4.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge AB (publ) 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nexalin Technology and Getinge AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Getinge AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $1.32 million 2.20 -$1.70 million N/A N/A Getinge AB (publ) $2.81 billion N/A $246.86 million $0.78 27.71

Getinge AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.68, suggesting that its share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getinge AB (publ) has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getinge AB (publ) beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Getinge AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products. The company also provides thoracic catheters, dry seal chest drain, mobile dry seal drain, dry and wet suction water seal chest drain, and chest drain valves; transitional accessories; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; endovascular products; pressure controlling syringes, vessel harvesting systems, balloon expandable covered stents, tubing sets, hemoconcentrators, and lung machines; and OR integration and management. In addition, it offers extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packing products; mechanical ventilation products; medical furniture; modular room systems; operating lights and tables; patient transport; sterile supply management; sterilization; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion; transport and storage; trays and baskets; vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions; sterilizer loading equipment; and cage handing systems. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.