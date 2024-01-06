Head to Head Survey: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Avalon GloboCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% Avalon GloboCare -750.41% -1,097.27% -33.18%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 172.18 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.00 Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 4.13 -$11.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Humacyte and Avalon GloboCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Avalon GloboCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humacyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Humacyte and Avalon GloboCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Humacyte currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 196.93%. Given Humacyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Summary

Humacyte beats Avalon GloboCare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

