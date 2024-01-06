Hendley & Co. Inc. Buys 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,550.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,621.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,546.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

