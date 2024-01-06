Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.81 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADM

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.