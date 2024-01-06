Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $7.73 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

