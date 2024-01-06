High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
