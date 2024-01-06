High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from High Income Securities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.