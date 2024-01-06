High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
