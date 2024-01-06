High Income Securities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PCF opened at $6.41 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $7.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

