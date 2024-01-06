High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.36. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. UBS Group AG raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

