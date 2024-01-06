Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.51 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

