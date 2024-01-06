Hikari Power Ltd Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN remained flat at $38.52 during midday trading on Friday. 1,459,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -933.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

