Hikari Power Ltd Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hikari Power Ltd reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,200 shares during the period. 3M makes up 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.59. 1,646,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

