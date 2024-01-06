Hikari Power Ltd Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,970. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.