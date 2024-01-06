Hikari Power Ltd Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hikari Power Ltd lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,062,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,970. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
