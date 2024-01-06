Hikari Power Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 1.3% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.07. 358,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,530. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.01. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

