Hikari Power Ltd Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.03. The company had a trading volume of 804,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,936. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.76 and its 200 day moving average is $457.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

