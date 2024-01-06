Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 73,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.5% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $105.98. 3,970,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.