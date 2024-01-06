Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $10.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.55.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Hillman Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

