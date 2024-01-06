Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Shares Up 8.7%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.15. Approximately 409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.

