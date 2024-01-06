Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 2,159 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4,808.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $918,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $60.87 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

