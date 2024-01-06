Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 2,565 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $276.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.92 and a 200 day moving average of $245.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

