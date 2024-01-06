Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

