Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 2,860 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $203.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.