Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hixon Zuercher LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY opened at $118.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

