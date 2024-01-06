Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 129 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.91. The stock has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.