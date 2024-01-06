Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 690 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

