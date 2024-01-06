Hixon Zuercher LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

