HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Acquired by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,292 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in HMN Financial were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth about $236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth about $414,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Price Performance

HMNF remained flat at $23.20 on Friday. 6,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. HMN Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.18.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

