Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$53.52 and last traded at C$53.30. Approximately 173,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 171,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.15.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.39.

