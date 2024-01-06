Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

