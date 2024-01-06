Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $710.86

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 710.86 ($9.05) and traded as high as GBX 780 ($9.93). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 772.40 ($9.84), with a volume of 1,526,713 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.08) to GBX 835 ($10.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.08) to GBX 835 ($10.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 806.25 ($10.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 735.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.51.

In other news, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 3,100 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,468 ($24,790.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,365. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

