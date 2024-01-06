IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,246,657 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. IAMGOLD accounts for 5.0% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $271,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth $44,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 44,739 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in IAMGOLD by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,717,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 219,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 354,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 86,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.7 %

IAG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 5,124,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.