iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $3.90. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 10,248 shares.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth $556,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 632.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 358,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.