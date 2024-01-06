IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE IEX remained flat at $211.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,834. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

