IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 1.8%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDW Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDW Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDW Media by 114,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 104,972 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.

