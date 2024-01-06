Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 265.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Illumina stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,442. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

