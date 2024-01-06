Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bensler LLC raised its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illumina by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

ILMN opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

