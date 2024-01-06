ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Up 1.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 43,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 59,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 70.81% and a negative return on equity of 28.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

