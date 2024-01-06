Imperium Technology Group (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Trading Up 6.9%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.72 and last traded at 0.72. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.67.
Imperium Technology Group Stock Down 6.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.69.
About Imperium Technology Group
Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.
