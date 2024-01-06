Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.75. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $57.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.17.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Free Report) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

