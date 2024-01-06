Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading 26.3% Higher

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 342,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 137,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Indiva from C$0.13 to C$0.15 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.
