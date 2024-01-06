Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 3.5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.39. 610,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,747,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Infinera

Infinera Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 33.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.