Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stock Position Lifted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 252.3% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 105,399 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

