Insider Buying: Prospech Limited (ASX:PRS) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

Prospech Limited (ASX:PRS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Mann bought 967,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).

Prospech Price Performance

Prospech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospech Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Slovakia. It explores for gold, silver, tungsten, copper, cobalt, nickel, antimony, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Kolba exploration licence located in central Slovakia; the Hodrusa-Hamre located 200 kilometres to the east of Vienna; and the Nova Bana exploration license located in located on the western flanks of the stiavnica stratovolcano.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.