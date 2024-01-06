Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

AMPH stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

