Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells 22,841 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick O’brien sold 22,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $805,602.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 464,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,378,858.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $282,417.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,889 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

