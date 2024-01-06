Insider Selling: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Insider Sells $17,990.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) insider Jared F. Sine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $54.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.