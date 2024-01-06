Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $37,091.04 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $37,091.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PubMatic Price Performance
Shares of PUBM opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a PE ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 1.36.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.