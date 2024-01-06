Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $37,091.04 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $37,091.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PUBM opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a PE ratio of 495.33 and a beta of 1.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

